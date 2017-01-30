Archeological Talk At James Lee Community Center Feb. 8

By Sam Tabachnik

James Lee Community Center is presenting a talk about the most recent discovery of a human relative or hominid species. American University anthropology Ph.D. candidate Becca Peixotto will describe how she spelunked deep inside a cave to help excavate Homo naledi as part of the National Geographic/Wits University Rising Star Expedition. Peixotto will discuss findings from the 2013 effort in South Africa which uncovered fossils representing at least 15 individuals who stood between 4 1/2 – 5 feet tall at maturity.

The 45-minute illustrated talk, hosted by the Northern Virginia Chapter of the Archeological Society of Virginia, will be followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

The lecture will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2855 Annandale Rd. in Falls Church. Admission is free.

