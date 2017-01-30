Bailey’s Community Shelter To Get Relocated

By Sam Tabachnik

Fairfax County is relocating the Bailey’s Crossroads Community Shelter to a new, state-of-the-art facility.

The new shelter will be 1,000 feet from its current location, moving from 3525 Moncure Avenue to an unused commercial property at 5914 Seminary Road. The property, previous a veterinary clinic, was purchased by the county last September. Design and construction for the project was approved by voters in last year’s bond referendum.

Teardown of the vacant building is expected to start next week and the property will then be graded and seeded with grass until the new construction begins.

