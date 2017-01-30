Crime Report: More Shots Fired in Falls Church

For the second time in four days, shots were fired on or near Jackson Street in the City of Falls Church. On Monday, as many as six shots were fired on the block and then on Friday, there were reports of more gunfire the same area.

Police don’t know if the incidents are related and are currently investigating.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 23 – 29, 2017

Weapons Law Offenses, 300 – 400 blk Jackson St. Jan 22, a citizen heard gunshots during the night and the following morning located shell casings in the roadway. Officers searched the area with a metal detector but located nothing further. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd. #16 (Le Mirage) Jan 23, a male, 40, of Lorton, VA, was issued a summons for violating smoking regulations. The owner, a male, 41, of Springfield, VA, was also issued a summons for permitting the violation.

Larceny from Vehicle, 400 blk S. Virginia Ave. Jan 24, resident reported items had been taken from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway.

Tampering with Auto, 400 blk Hampton Ct. Jan 24, resident reported an unlocked vehicle had been tampered with sometime overnight and a few coins were taken.

Tampering with Auto, 400 blk S. Virginia Ave. Jan 24, resident reported an unlocked vehicle had been tampered with sometime during the night but nothing was taken.

Weapons Law Offenses, 400 blk Jackson St. 8:30 PM Jan 27, officers responded to a report of sounds of gunfire. An odor of gunpowder was noticed but officers were unable to locate any shell casings. Further reports indicated the gunfire might have come from the area of W. Rosemary Ln and Seaton Ln. Officers conducted a thorough search of that area but located nothing. Investigation continues.

