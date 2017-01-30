F.C. Represents on Dean’s Lists Around the Country

By Sam Tabachnik

Higher learning institutions from around the country are announcing their fall semesters’ academic honor recipients and, naturally, there are a plethora of Falls Church students on the lists.

In Iowa, F.C.’s Jonathan Gilmour has earned dean’s list honors at Grinnel College and at Iowa State University, Qingwei Liu was named to the Dean’s List while studying at the school’s business college.

Dean’s list honors went to Dalir Kellett for his academic achievement at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. In Dublin, Va., Aster Birri made the president’s list at New River Community College and Ohio’s University named Mary Catherine Donovan to its dean’s list.

Three Falls Church students earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at James Madison University: Earth science major Lucas Cherry, finance major Jesse Diaz and Daniel McGuire who is majoring in math.

