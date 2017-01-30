Red Cross Blood Drive at Community Center Feb. 1

By Sam Tabachnik

The City of Falls Church will be hosting a blood drive for the Red Cross at the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood but less than 10 percent donate each year.

Appointments for F.C.’s blood drive start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. For more information and to schedule an appointment (sponsor code: CITYOFFALLSCHURCHVA), visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

