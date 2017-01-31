F.C. Seeking Nominations For Parade Grand Marshal

By Sam Tabachnik

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department is now seeking nominations for grand marshal of the 36th annual City of Falls Church Memorial Day Parade and Festival.

This year’s event is scheduled for Monday, May 29. According to a press release from the department, nominees shall have made a significant contribution to the City of Falls Church community and previous grand marshals are not eligible for selection.

Past parade grand marshals include Kathy Halayko (2016) Kathy and Barry Buschow (2015), Sergeant Steve Rau (2014), Janet Haines and Audrey Luthman (2013), Harry Shovlin (2012), Howard Herman (2011), Edna Frady (2010), Jessie Thackrey (2009), Pete Geren (2008), John Gannon (2007) and Roger Neighborgall (2006).

Suggestions should be submitted to Chris Madison in the Recreation and Parks Department at cmadison@fallschurchva.gov by March 1. Nominators should send the nominee’s name and describe why that person deserves the honor of grand marshal. For more information, call 703-248-5199.

Businesses, organizations, and vendors interested in sponsoring part of the festivities or setting up a booth at the Memorial Day festival should visit www.fallschurchva.gov/Events or contact Chris Madison.

