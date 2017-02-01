Arc of NoVa Hosting Professionals Mixer & Happy Hour

By Sally Cole

The Arc of Northern Virginia is hosting a Northern Virginia professionals mixer and happy hour on Feb. 8 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Blackfinn Ameripub. The cover charge is a donation to support the programs, services, and advocacy of the organization that represents and serves more than 16,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

A $10 donation provides exclusive Happy Hour specials and a complimentary flatbread for a future visit while a $25 donation provides the same benefits plus $15 in happy hour food for a future visit. For more information, visit www.thearcofnova.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments