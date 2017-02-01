F.C. Chamber Orientation, Networking Breakfast Set for Next Week

By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting two events next week designed to help the local business community learn about the chamber and meet local business leaders. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the Chamber will host a chamber orientation meeting from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. for prospective and current members. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Chamber is hosting an informal networking breakfast from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Original Pancake House. Both events are free but breakfast attendees are expected to cover their own expenses.

For more information about these events, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

