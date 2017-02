By Sally Cole

The Kensington Falls Church is hosting a tri-chamber networking mixer with the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, and the Vienna Business Association on Feb. 8 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to network, enjoy refreshments, and tour the new facility at 700 W. Broad Street.

The event is free but RSVPs are required to 703-992-9868 or conciergefs@kensingtonsl.com.

