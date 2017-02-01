F.C.’s Markon Solutions Names 2 New VPs

By Sally Cole

Markon Solutions, a Falls Church-based project management consulting firm, named two new vice presidents — Steve Genn and Kyle Werking.

Genn, who joined Markon in 2012, leads client delivery and portfolio growth for United States Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs clients. He is accountable for his team’s professional growth and development, client satisfaction, and portfolio growth.

Werking, who has been with Markon since its founding in 2007, manages all contracts with U.S. civilian government departments/agencies. He is responsible for client satisfaction, portfolio maturity, and developing new opportunities.

For more information, visit www.markonsolutions.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments