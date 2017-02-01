Nestle World Headquarters to Arlington

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that Nestlé USA, a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., a leading global nutrition, health and wellness company, will invest $39.8 million to relocate its U.S. corporate headquarters operation to Arlington County from California. The company will occupy 206,000 square feet of 1812 North Moore Street, the tallest building in the metropolitan area. The project will create 748 new jobs in the area.

“Adding a global brand like Nestlé USA to Virginia’s corporate roster is a huge win for our commonwealth,” said Gov. McAuliffe.

