8th Grade Student Wins Grace Christian National Geographic Bee

By Sam Tabachnik

Stefan Truong, an 8th grade student at Grace Christian Academy, won the school competition of the National Geographic Bee on January 25, 2017 and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. The school Bee, at which students answered questions on geography, was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2017 National Geographic Bee. The school champions, including Stefan Truong, will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 31, 2017.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the Bee national championship rounds May 15-17 The first place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and a trip to the Galápagos Islands.

The national finals will air on television on May 19 at 8 p.m. EST on the National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD, and later on public television stations.

