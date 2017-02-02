F.C.’s Eden Center Celebrates Year of the Rooster

The City of Falls Church’s Eden Center held its Vietnamese New Year, known as Tết , celebrations at the shopping center last Saturday and Sunday with a weekend full of activities including a flag ceremony and lion dance.

Eden Center’s Tết 2017, the Year of the Rooster, drew a large crowd last Saturday, Jan. 28, including local dignitaries Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, Mason District Supervisor Penny Gross and U.S. Reps. Gerry Connolly and Barbara Comstock among others.

(Photos: Jared Wood)

People celebrate Tet, the Vietnamese New Year, at the Eden Center in Falls Church on Saturday, Jan. 28. (Photo: Jared Wood)

