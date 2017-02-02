Falls Church Arts Holds Capital Campaign

By Sam Tabachnik

The Falls Church Arts hopes to purchase the audiovisual equipment, art lighting, and classroom and studio arts equipment that will complete this vibrant and welcoming arts center for greater Falls Church.

As a nonprofit organization, Falls Church Arts, or FCA, relies on the public’s support and generosity to make the arts available to everyone.

To help them reach their goal of $30,000, please consider a special, tax-deductible gift to FCA’s Capital Campaign.

Contribute to this Capital Campaign at the $100 level or above and you will be invited to a donor recognition party at “FCA Central” before their late February opening. Give $250 or more and you will also receive special acknowledgment in FCA materials and at the new space.

For more information, visit fallschurcharts.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments