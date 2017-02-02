Launching Jump Rope For Heart with Rallies

By Sam Tabachnik

In two assemblies, one for 2nd-3rd graders, a second for 4th-5th graders, representatives from the American Heart Association and Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s PE teachers kicked off the annual heart healthy challenge. The theme of this year’s Jump Rope for Heart event is the Zoo Crew Challenge. During gym periods the week of Feb. 20, TJ students will count up their jump roping activities. Ahead of it, any interested students can fundraise for the AHA through the link below. Volunteers are needed to help the events run smoothly. Sign up at /www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d49afa92ca1f58-jump to help and enjoy being part of the excitement.

Mt. Daniel students are also taking the challenge, and some siblings are teaming up between the two schools. Mt. Daniel’s event runs the week of Feb. 13. Students in both schools are learning about the importance of exercise, water, fruits and vegetables, and the need to watch salt and sugar intake.

