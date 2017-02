By Sam Tabachnik

The canned soup drive, affectionately known as the Souper Bowl, is run by the Student Council Association at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. It continues all week ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl. Students may bring in canned or boxed soup and place their donation in the box for the team they hope will win — either the Falcons or the Patriots. Friday is team jersey day and students can wear a jersey from a favorite team.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments