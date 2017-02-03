‘47, Inc. Holds February 2017 Social and Planning

By Sam Tabachnik

‘47, Inc., the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals’ organization, has had great success since the group’s launch in November 2015, holding 10 social events at four local businesses and five local restaurants. They’ve also added over 45 group participants to their distribution list, which include Chamber members as well as young professionals Falls Church City schools and government. Please join them on Thursday, February 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the 4Ps in Falls Church to plan activities for 2017.

