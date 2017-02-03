You are here: Home » Crime » Armed Robbery at McDonald’s in Tysons Early Friday

Armed Robbery at McDonald’s in Tysons Early Friday

February 3, 2017 1:26 PM0 comments
By Sam Tabachnik

Fairfax County Police responded to a call of an armed robbery early Friday morning at a McDonald’s restaurant on the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.

At around 3:35 a.m. a McDonald’s employee reported that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash before running off, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black, six-foot male, weighing about 180 pounds. He wore a sweatshirt, glasses and has his face covered.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Police are investigating the case but do not currently have any suspects.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+