Armed Robbery at McDonald’s in Tysons Early Friday

By Sam Tabachnik

Fairfax County Police responded to a call of an armed robbery early Friday morning at a McDonald’s restaurant on the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.

At around 3:35 a.m. a McDonald’s employee reported that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash before running off, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black, six-foot male, weighing about 180 pounds. He wore a sweatshirt, glasses and has his face covered.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Police are investigating the case but do not currently have any suspects.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments