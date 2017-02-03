Dine Out, Do Good at Plaka Grill on Feb. 6

By Sam Tabachnik

Kids home from school for a teacher work day? Tired of sad desk lunches at the office? Not in the mood to cook? Let Plaka Grill take care of it, and help raise money for the Falls Church Homeless Shelter at the same time. Dine in or take out from the Plaka Grill on Monday, February 6, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Shelter.

Just show the friendly staff at Plaka Grill the flyer (found at ow.ly/BTSZ308sMq5) and they’ll count the sale toward the donation. Plaka Grill is located at 513 W. Broad St, Falls Church, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

