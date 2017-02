By Sam Tabachnik

The Ezher Mamii Mosque in Fairfax hosted an open house on Monday. Attendees included Falls Church representatives Michael Diener (left), heading the Diversity Committee of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, and Nicholas Benton (right) of the Falls Church News-Press, visiting with mosque spokesman Mehmet Ayaz (center). The event was heavily attended by friends of the mosque from throughout the D.C. region. (Photo: News-Press)

