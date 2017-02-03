F.C. City Hall Revises Agenda For Saturday Town Hall

Saturday’s town hall meeting at the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School cafetorium will now convene at 8:30 a.m. instead of 9, and topics for breakout groups after an opening presentation will focus more on the three options (renovation, new construction, or phased approach) for the high school along with potential economic development, according to a statement from City Hall today.

“This allows for more discussion of the topics which the event planners feel are the real focus, what people have been talking and wondering about. It’s not a big shift, just more streamlined,” said Susan Finarelli, the City’s public information officer.

