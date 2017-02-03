Falls Church Boy Scout Earns All 141 Merit Badges

By Sam Tabachnik

Last Sunday, January 29th, Boy Scout Michael William Holland, of Crew 820, Chain Bridge District, National Capital Area Council was honored for earning all 141 Boy Scout Merit Badges.

Michael set the goal to earn every single merit badge as a way to focus his mind and efforts while his father, Major Eric W. Holland, was deployed to Afghanistan with a Route Clearance Unit in April of 2010. Michael spent the past six and a half years working diligently to complete the merit badges and finished the last merit badge, Woodwork, on December 4, 2016, one day before his 18th birthday. His father returned home safely after 13 months in Afghanistan.

