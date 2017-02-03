Fashion Stylist to Give Advice at Fashion Show

By Sam Tabachnik

More than 30 carefully selected designers and artisans will offer a wide variety of women’s fashion, fine and artisan jewelry, and fashion accessories at the McLean Community Center’s Better Than Bling Jewelry & Fashion Accessories Show. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Center, which is located at 1234 Ingleside Avenue. Admission is $5 for adults; free for active military (with a military ID) and children up to 12 years old.

This year, Better than Bling is offering something new. Julie Van Blarcom, a fashion stylist for a national woman’s retail chain, will be available for free, 15-minute consultations. Blarcom has been every size from 2 to 18 and back again. She knows the best designs and designers whose clothes translate beautifully for women with nontraditional body types. She uses accessories as a simple, and sometimes more affordable way to create a personal fashion statement. Blarcom is especially welcoming women veterans who are transitioning to civilian life and others who are returning to work or making a career change. Patrons may sign up for a limited number of appointment times at the event.

For more information, call 703-790-0123.

