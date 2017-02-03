FIRSTfriday of Falls Church Returns This Week

By Sam Tabachnik

Come to FIRSTfriday of Falls Church and join in on the fun with dining specials and retail discounts. This month’s highlights include art exhibits, musical performances, tastings, and more with Irish Balladeer at Ireland’s Four Provinces and additional live music at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack.

FIRSTfriday of Falls Church is a monthly, year-round event that creates and promotes a business and social synergy for the arts and artists in and around the City of Falls Church, attracting people to view local artwork, attend musical and theatrical performances, learn about the City’s history, and shop and dine in downtown Falls Church.

