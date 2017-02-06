3 People Robbed at Knifepoint in Bailey’s Crossroads

By Sam Tabachnik

Two men and a woman were robbed at knifepoint in Bailey’s Crossroads late Saturday night, Fairfax County Police said.

At around 11 p.m. the three victims were individually approached by two men in the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Drive. According to police, the men displayed a knife and demanded the victims’ wallet and phone. The victims realized they had all been robbed by the same suspects and called the police.

The suspects, who ran off on foot, were described as Hispanic, around 35 to 40 years old, and wearing dark clothing.

None of the victims required medical attention.

