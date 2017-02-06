Bowling Event to Benefit Special Olympic Athletes

By Sam Tabachnik

Over 250 participants, friends and long-time supporters of Fairfax Adult Softball, Inc. united on Sunday, January 29th for the 17th Annual Benefit Bowling Tournament to raise funds for Northern Virginia Special Olympics and Fairfax County Park Authority field improvements. The four-hour event, which took place at Bowl America in Falls Church, grossed over $20,000, making it the most successful event in its 17-year history. The annual event was also the kickoff of Fairfax Adult Softball’s 40th Anniversary Celebration.

FAS has been special partners with Special Olympics since 1988 when FAS was first approached by Eunice Kennedy Shriver to assist in establishing a pilot program where Special Olympians play softball alongside volunteers.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments