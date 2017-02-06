F.C.’s Creative Cauldron Scores Helen Hayes Award Nominations

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron theater program took another big leap toward a proud regional profile with Monday night’s release of nominations for the annual D.C.-area Helen Hayes awards that included nominations for best actor and best actress in a musical and best supporting actor and actress in a musical.

Sam Ludwig was nominated for best actor in the Creative Cauldron production of “Monsters of the Villa Diodati” and Iyona Blake was nominated for best actress in the Cauldron production of “Caroline, or Change.” Also in the Tony Kushner musical, Tiara Whaley was nominated for best supporting actress and Ethan Van Slyke for best supporting actor. Van Slyke is a 14-year-old high school freshman who played the quasi autobiographical role of the playwright’s character in the musical.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments