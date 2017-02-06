New Private School to Open in Arlington

By Sam Tabachnik

While Falls Church school leaders are grappling with computer technology budget decisions, and residents are demanding smaller class sizes, local families have a new private option at their disposal for fall 2017.

The Sycamore School in Arlington, just off of I-66 in Ballston, offers extremely easy access to Falls Church residents. The Sycamore School is the direct result of local families demanding access to a small, secular, progressive school model.

Upcoming Open Houses for The Sycamore School will highlight “pop-up” classrooms where students can participate in experiential learning and parents can talk with staff about the curriculum and admissions.

Wednesday, February 8th, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, February 11th, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8th, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19th, 2-4 p.m.

Where: The Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E Broad St, Falls Church).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments