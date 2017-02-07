Crime Report: 7 Traffic Stops, 9 Arrests in Falls Church Last Week

Seven traffic stops in the City of Falls Church last week resulted in nine arrests according to the latest F.C. crime report released today. Six of the stops involved narcotic violations – all for marijuana – and one was for driving under the influence.

In another incident, a 60-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car on W. Broad St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 30 – February 5, 2017

Narcotics Violation, 400 block W. Broad St. On Jan. 30, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, of Annandale, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny from Building, 1000 E. Broad St. On Jan. 30, an unknown suspect stole a purse from a locker.

Narcotics Violation, 400 block S. West St. On Jan. 31, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 26, of Springfield, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Driving Under the Influence and Narcotics Violation, 100 block W. Columbia St. On Feb. 2, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a female, 27, of Gaithersburg, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.

Narcotics Violation, 100 block E. Annandale Rd. On Feb. 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver,a male, 28, of Falls Church, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Narcotics Violation, 100 block W. Marshall St. On Feb. 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 19, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A 15 year-old male, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana. A 17 year-old male, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Driving Under the Influence, 1200 block W. Broad St. On Feb. 4, an officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash. One of the drivers, a male, 60, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd. (Eden Center) On Feb. 5, a male, 40, of Springfield, was cited for Smoking In a Non-Designated Area.

Driving Under the Influence, Unit Block N Washington St. On Feb. 5, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 23, of Ashburn, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Narcotics Violation, 300 block S. Washington St. On Feb. 5, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 26, of Falls Church, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Smoking Violation, 6795 Wilson Blvd. #50 (Hung Café Billiards) On Feb. 5, a male, 63, of Annandale was cited for Smoking In a Non-Designated Area.

