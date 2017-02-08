Green Infrastructure Awards Given

Four employees of Fairfax County’s Maintenance and Stormwater Management Division recently earned their certifications from the National Green Infrastructure Certification Program. These four join the ranks of only 62 certified individuals in the entire United States. The four newly-certified employees are in the inaugural group of National Green Infrastructure Certification Program certification holders. The first program exam was held on December 13, 2016 at various locations. The class and the certification were free to county employees. Chris Porter, heavy equipment operator, Paul Dutilly, motor equipment operator, Shawn Jones and Chris Kielsgard, both senior maintenance workers, all of the county’s Maintenance Operations Branch, were presented with their certificates on January 26.

“I am very proud of these employees for successfully completing this training and passing the required exam,” said Bobby Kerns, Maintenance Operations Branch Chief. “They represented the employees of the Maintenance Operations Branch very well and they should feel really proud of this accomplishment.”

