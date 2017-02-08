Longtime Arlington Teacher, Guidance Counselor Dies

Margaret L. (Peggy) Huddleston of Arlington, Virginia died on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at age 92 of diastolic heart failure. Her husband Jim died in 2002. She is survived by three children – Bill Huddleston of Fairfax, Virginia; Don Huddleston of McLean, Virginia and Nancy H. Dick of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; and by four grandchildren – Amanda Dick, A.J. Dick, Steven Huddleston, and Paul Huddleston.

Peggy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 9, 1924 to Harry Lynn and Anna Belle Lynn. The family lived in Cleveland, Ohio, Woodbury, N.J., California, and moved to Arlington in 1940. Peggy graduated from Washington-Lee High School, Class of 1942 which held annual reunions for the next sixty years. Jim and Peggy met at a party for scholarship winners at George Washington University in the fall of 1942. They both earned Master’s degrees at Columbia University in New York City in 1949, Jim a Master’s of Social Work, and Peggy a Master’s in Guidance from the Columbia Teacher’s College.

Peggy returned to Washington-Lee High School in Arlington to teach English and become one of three counselors to start the first guidance department in the Arlington Public Schools. After their marriage on June 25, 1949, Peggy and Jim lived in Wisconsin for two years, then moved to New Jersey for 16 years, returning to Arlington in 1968.

Peggy was active in a number of organizations in high school and college, editing two yearbooks, president of the Student Council and Mortar Board, Phi Beta Kappa, P.E.O., camp counselor for three summers, active in her church, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts (husband and sons were all Eagle Scouts). After retiring she enjoyed the Arlington Retired Teachers Association. Peggy also enjoyed playing the piano, being a Church School teacher & Young People’s Advisor, swimming, gardening, photography, opening the Church on Sunday mornings, Meals on Wheels, volunteer in American Cancer Society Prevention Study, taking food once a month to shelter for fifteen years, etc. She enjoyed family special occasions, trips to Florida and the West, and the annual family vacations to the Smith family lake cottage in Otis, Massachusetts.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2666 Military Road, Arlington, VA on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the church or charity of your choice.

