CTE Month School Visit at Marshall High School

By Sam Tabachnik

The Association for Career and Technical Education’s (ACTE) annual CTE Month site visit will take place at George C. Marshall High School nestThursday, February, 16. This event, which will go from 10:15 a.m. – 1 p.m., will give attendees the chance to learn more about innovative CTE programing within Marshall’s Governor’s STEM Academy and throughout the school through presentations, classroom tours, and student panel discussions.

Highlighted programs will include a nationally recognized cybersecurity program, auto tech/auto sales, culinary arts, criminal justice and entrepreneurship. This event will also underscore the important role CTE plays in preparing students for careers of their choice in the 21st century workforce. The visit will coincide with CTE Month.

RSVP’s are required. To RSVP or for more information, contact Kevin Oshinskie at koshinskie@acteonline.org or at (703) 683-9337.

