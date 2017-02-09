Grand Larceny Leads to Traffic Pursuit in Tysons

By Sam Tabachnik

Three men are on the run after stealing merchandise from the Bloomingdale’s department store in Tysons Corner Center on Wednesday night, according to Fairfax County Police.

Officers responded to an alarm activation at the store shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 8. As they were driving up to the store, officers reported that the three men ran to a parked car with what appeared to be merchandise.

According to police, the officers pursued the suspects in their vehicle, following their car until the suspects crashed near Besley Road and Bois Avenue. The three suspects fled the scene by foot and police were unable to locate them.

During the pursuit, the suspects sideswiped another car on the road. The driver of that car was not injured and there were no other injuries or reported damage.

The suspects’ car, a 2016 Mazda 6, was determined to be stolen from another state.

The suspects were described to police as black, in their early 20s. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red and black shoes. Another had short hair, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The third suspect had a goatee and was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.

All of the merchandise is believed to have been recovered, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

