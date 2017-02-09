Letters to the Editor: Eliminating Gyms From New School Not a Good Idea

By Jody Fellows

Letters to the Editor: February 9 – 15, 2017

Eliminating Gyms From New School Not a Good Idea

I read with interest your seeming support of the idea of a scaled back version of the phased version of the new school options for George Mason High School in the editorial last week.

Reading most of the articles and editorials concerning this project it appears that the main focus is on economic opportunities. I think the focus should be on the children.

The scaled back option you seem to favor eliminates gymnasiums, therefore recreational and fitness opportunities for everyone (students, recreational league participants — adults as well as youths).

This country is still in the midst of an obesity epidemic. I think we should embrace both the educational and fitness possibilities for our growing student population.

Eliminating gyms may seem like an inconsequential cut, but physical fitness and recreation shouldn’t be overlooked so easily.

Jim Gilroy

Falls Church

We Should Not Sell Land When Renovating Mason

In response to the Town Hall meeting at Mary Ellen Henderson last Saturday to review the remedy options for repairs needed to George Mason, I pose these questions to consider: Have you ever heard of any school system selling its land for any purpose? I have not.

Have you ever passed by any school that has a commercial entity intimately connected to its campus? I know of none.

All schools that I see, and believe me when I say I look all the time, are buffered in some way. Mount Daniel will be renovated without selling land, Thomas Jefferson was renovated without selling land and I think George Mason should be renovated without selling any land. This is a tough issue. I am aware of the concern and deep thought of others. I see the Mason campus as a treasure, a true paradise for academic and physical development. Robust renovation is the way to go in my view.

Doug Gudenkauf

Falls Church

