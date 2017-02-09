Marshall Academy, GMU Host Engineers Conference

By Sam Tabachnik

Marshall Academy and George Mason University’s (GMU) Volgenau School of Engineering will host the first National Engineers Week conference on Sunday, February 19, for middle and high school students. Marshall Academy, a Governor’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) academy, is one of six high school academies in Fairfax County Public Schools.

The conference will run from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in Dewberry Hall, Johnson Center at GMU, and will include a keynote address by Aprille Ericsson of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Ericsson is the new business lead, aerospace engineer, technologist, and project and program manager in the instrument systems and technology division at NASA Goddard.

Attendees and their parents can participate in breakout sessions and interactive demonstrations. They will get insider tips on how to pursue an engineering degree and be able to network with guest speakers and future engineers. Among the hands-on activities that will be offered are opportunities to design and build structures, make concrete, and develop cybersecurity strategies that will keep devices safe.

Online registration is required and can be found at tinyurl.com/hgyzvyj. Attendance is limited. More information about the event can be found at ist.gmu.edu/EngineeringConference/ or from Shelli Farquharson at 703-714-5581 or smfarquharso@fcps.edu.

