Mason Scholastic Bowl Heads to States

By Sam Tabachnik

For the 16th consecutive year, the George Mason Scholastic Bowl team is heading to the state tournament at William & Mary. The team qualified after a 2nd place finish at the 2A East Regional Tournament. In what may likely be a preview of the state finals, the Mustangs fell to Maggie Walker 290-195 in a game that saw an amazing 49 of 50 questions answered correctly by the two teams.

The team will travel to Williamsburg for the state tournament at the College of William & Mary on February 25th.

