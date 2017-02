The Force is strong with this one.

Obi wan Dognobi is a one-year-old German Shepherd who’s seen here enjoying “the one day of winter we’ve had so far in Falls Church,” says his owner David Travers. While he’s not catching snowflakes on his tongue, Obi can be found fetching tennis balls, eating any and all things and barking at any and all things.

