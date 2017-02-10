Fairfax County’s Rob Shenk Joins NOVA Parks Board

By Sam Tabachnik

NOVA Parks announced that Robert Shenk is the newest member of its Board. Shenk will join the board as one of its two Fairfax County representatives.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to support NOVA Parks and their mission,” Shenk said. “I have lived in the Northern Virginia region for more than 20 years and have been to many of the NOVA Parks sites. The Washington and Old Dominion Trail is my go-to destination for long bike rides and historical sites such as the Carlyle House, Mt. Zion, Mt. Defiance, Ball’s Bluff, and Aldie Mill have long been favorites. I’ve attended my fair share of exciting regattas at Sandy Run Regional Park, and as a lover of the outdoors, I am a regular at places like Meadowlark Botanical Gardens and Seneca Regional Park. We are so blessed as Northern Virginians to have these great parks and resources for our citizens to enjoy.”

Shenk is Senior Vice President of Visitor Engagement at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, spearheading the organization’s integration of marketing, new media, and guest experience departments. Prior to Mount Vernon, Shenk was the Director of Internet Strategy & Development for Civil War Trust, the leading non-profit (501c3) focused on the preservation of American Civil War battlefields and in supporting Civil War educational efforts.

“I was very pleased to nominate Robert Shenk to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority Board,” said Sharon Bulova, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “Mr. Shenk’s expertise in history, conservation, technology and finance make him an impressive addition to this Board and I look forward to his future contributions to both Fairfax County and Northern Virginia.”

NOVA Parks represents three counties and three cities — Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, the City of Alexandria, the City of Falls Church and the City of Fairfax, providing almost two million citizens with some of the finest recreational facilities in the country. NOVA Parks staff, volunteer board members and many friends of the regional parks have preserved over 12,000 acres of the rolling and wooded Virginia countryside.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments