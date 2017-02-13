Close to 1,000 Customers Without Power in Falls Church

Around 1,000 Falls Church homes are without power Monday after strong winds besieged the area late Sunday night and into the next day. According to Dominion Power’s outage map, crews are currently working on reestablishing power to the affected areas with estimates of restoration at between 6 – 11 p.m. Monday.

A wind advisory by the National Weather Service remains in effect for areas including the City of Falls Church until 6 p.m. Monday evening. According to the NWS, the strongest winds, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, are expected between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments