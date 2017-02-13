Critter Corner: Found Dog Alert!

This pup here was found last Thursday in the 6700 block of Wilson Boulevard in Falls Church. According to Montgomery County Maryland Animal Services and Adoption, where he is currently being held, the dog is an unaltered male, white miniature poodle. Staff at the shelter think he is about eight years old.

His ID with the shelter is Wilson with ID#A421708. More information can be found by calling Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900.

