By Sam Tabachnik

James Madison University announced the fall 2016 graduation of several students from the Little City: Madelin Ley graduated with a degree in marketing; Eric Kuldell graduated with a degree in graphic design; and Yong Liang graduated with a degree in health sciences.

Also, Falls Church’s Patricia Mantey graduated from the College of Communication and Information at Kent State University.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments