Falls Church Students Earn Academic Honors

By Sam Tabachnik

Seven students from F.C. received academic accolades from their respective colleges for the fall 2016 semester: Julian Rosker earned Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology; Kristina Skotte made the Dean’s List at Azusa Pacific University (CA); Matthew Puentes earned Dean’s list honors at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (MA); Jake Ahlgrimm and Brandt Cole received Dean’s list honors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Bobbi Broome and Tiffanie Chau-Dang made the Dean’s list at Kent State University (OH).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments