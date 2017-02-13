Police Arrest Suspect in 2016 Rape of Falls Church Girl

By Jody Fellows

A man suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl from Falls Church last July was apprehended by police during a regional gang task force operation early Monday morning.

Fairfax County Police report that Ronald Fabricio Herrera Contreras was taken into custody during a Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force operation in Prince William County, Monday, Feb. 13, when a Fairfax Co. detective assigned to the task force recognized Contreras. The 18-year-old suspect was wanted on suspicion of rape, abduction with the intent to defile, gang participation and assault and battery.

According to police, last August, a 15-year-old Falls Church girl told a family case worker that Contreras had raped her in July. Police say the victim, who speaks no English, said Contreras was a known gang member and friend of a family member. According to her, he would visit the home occasionally and at some point, began to verbally threaten her.

The victim said he told her harm would come to her and her family if she didn’t stay in touch with him. She said that eventually, he came to her home every day to “check” on her and threaten to kill her if she called police.

On or about July 13, 2016, the victim said that she got a phone call from Contreras who ordered her to come outside and walk with him. Out of fear, she went outside and they walked until they came upon a wooded area in a park in the 7300 block of Lee Highway. The victim says Contreras dragged her into the woods, raped her and then left her there.

After his arrest, Contreras was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and served with warrants charging him with rape, abduction with the intent to defile, gang participation and assault and battery.

Fairfax County detectives ask anyone with information about alleged criminal activity involving the suspect, including other victims, to contact the Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments