F.C. to Offer New Energy Lending Library

By Sam Tabachnik

Card holders of the Mary Riley Styles Public Library in the City of Falls Church will soon be able to check out more than the latest best-selling novel or blockbuster DVD. Modeled after a successful initiative in neighboring Arlington County, the new Energy Lending Library allows members to take home thermal imaging cameras and books that will help identify areas of energy waste in homes and provide real solutions. Program managers presented the program to the City Council at a late-January meeting. (Photo: City of Falls Church)

