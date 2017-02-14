Thomas Jefferson Celebrates Annual Colonial Day Exposition

By Sam Tabachnik

For Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s annual Colonial Day exposition, parents, friends and 3rd graders headed to the 4th grade wing for demonstrations and education about a wide variety of jobs from colonial times. Students spent over an hour sharing all they’ve learned with the guests in their classrooms before heading to the gym to perform colonial music and dance. After, they were treated to a feast with foods from colonial times coordinated by room parents and volunteers. Recess was followed by colonial crafts and games, and some time for reflection. (Photo: FCCPS)

