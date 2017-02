The second annual art contest sponsored by the F.C. Treasurer Jody Acosta culminated in an award of $750 to George Mason High School tenth grader Annika Britten at Monday’s F.C. City Council meeting. Second place went to Sedona Decint, third place went to Clara Mattou and fourth place to Jack Sykes. A total of 20 entries this year was paired to four finalists and 784 votes were cast online, Acosta said.

