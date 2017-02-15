Clare & Don’s, Bangkok Golden Closed Tomorrow in Show of Immigrant Support

By Jody Fellows

At least two Falls Church restaurants will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 16, as part of “A Day Without Immigrants” protest. Both Clare & Don’s Beach Shack and Bangkok Golden will be taking part in the nationwide campaign responding to President Donald Trump and his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigrants, extreme vetting and other immigration policies.

The campaign urges immigrants to not show up for work, open up businesses, shop, eat out and even send children to school on Thursday. The Falls Church businesses are just two of a larger group of Washington, D.C.-area restaurants that will be closed tomorrow.

In a message on its Facebook page, Bangkok Golden said “We’re one big family at Bangkok Golden & Thip Khao and in solidarity with our staff and friends, we’ll be closed tomorrow and join A Day Without Immigrants. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support and kindness.“

Clare and Don’s echoed the sentiments with a message on its own page reading “We rely on immigrants in order to maintain the consistency and quality we have built our reputation on. We will be closed all day tomorrow Thursday, February 16th. Thank you for your patience and we will see you Friday!”

