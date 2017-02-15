Crime Report: More Smashed Car Windows at a Falls Church Gym

Several car windows were smashed at Planet Fitness in the City of Falls Church last week just a few weeks after a string of smashed windows at nearby 24 Hour Fitness. In the latest incidents, a bag was stolen from one of the vehicles.

In other crime, there were two marijuana arrests in Falls Church including one during a traffic stop and the other at Marriott TownSuites.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: February 6 – 12, 2017

Larceny from Building, 112 N. West St. (Mike’s Lazy Sundae) On Feb. 7, a laptop computer was reported stolen.

Larceny from Vehicle, 6763 Wilson Blvd. R1 (Planet Fitness) On Feb. 7, an unknown suspect broke a car window and stole the victim’s bag.

Vandalism to Vehicle, 6763 Wilson Blvd. R1 (Planet Fitness) On Feb. 7, an unknown suspect smashed two car windows.

Narcotics Violation, 300 block E. Broad St. On Feb. 8, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 24, of Annandale, was arrested and released on summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Narcotics Violation, 205 Hillwood Ave. (Marriott TownSuites) On Feb.10, a male, 25, of Falls Church, was arrested and released on summons from Possession of Marijuana.

Smoking Violation, 6795 Wilson Blvd. #2 (Eden Center) On Feb. 10, a male, 42, of Arlington, was cited for Smoking In a Non-Designated Area.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments