Dominion Power’s Slow Response Investigated

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields told the F.C. City Council Monday that an investigation into the delayed response by Dominion Power to a fire that broke out behind the Bowl America during the powerful wind storm Sunday night will occur. The fire, reported to the City Council by Bernie Baroukh, was sparked by a transformer malfunction at 11:15 p.m. Sunday. While F.C. Fire Marshall Tom Polera remained on the scene for Dominion Power to arrive, it was not until after 3 a.m. that it did.

“That’s unacceptable,” said City Councilman Dan Sze. “They have smart meters in every installation in the City.” Another fire that broke out at the Oakwood Cemetery was addressed right away, Shields reported, and the storm knocked out power to homes throughout the City, and a tree was downed at the intersection of Lincoln and Great Falls.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments