F.C. Adopts Senior Cottage Ordinance

By a 6-1 vote (Mayor Tarter dissenting), the Falls Church City Council gave final approval to an ordinance establishing the ground rules for permitting construction, under a “special exception” process, of new senior age-restricted (55 or 62 and up, depending) cottage unit clusters in low-density residential neighborhoods, each unit a maximum 1,000 square feet on its ground level.

Council member Karen Oliver called the idea, “An exciting possibility for a new type of housing stock in the City.” Councilman Phil Duncan said, “It sets the City up as an innovator.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments